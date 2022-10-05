Deals
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash

Deadly car crash under investigation.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash that occurred in Tuscumbia.

According to the Colbert County Coroner’s Office, a man in his 60s was killed in a crash that occurred around 6 a.m.

The Colbert County Coroner’s Office said that the crash occurred on Woodmont Dr. near Mountainview Ln.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is on the scene at this time.

