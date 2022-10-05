Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person

The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively...
The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person.

Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.

Denson was reported as a missing person in Marshall County on Sept. 2. According to the sheriff’s office, he was last scene in Guntersville on Aug. 6.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound.
Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting, suspect identified
HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

Latest News

Deadly car crash under investigation.
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash
The driver of this vehicle is suspected of theft.
Boy scouts have gear stolen at Camp Arrowhead
Generic graphic.
Athens man charged with two counts of reckless murder for 2021 crash
Mi’Asia Shakiea Davis
Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge