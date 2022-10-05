Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Man charged with 2 counts of reckless murder for 2021 crash waives preliminary hearing

In 2021, Jacob Stephens was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-565 that killed two people.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged an Athens man with two counts of reckless murder for a crash that occurred in November 2021.

In 2021, Jacob Stephens was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-565 that killed two people. Arlene Velasquez and Hannah Parton. Five others were injured in the crash and police reports show that he was intoxicated at the time.

On Oct. 31, Stephens waived his preliminary hearing which was scheduled for Nov. 2, 2022. The case will now go to a grand jury.

Jacob Stephens
Jacob Stephens(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Stephens was booked into the Madison County Jail and is being charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of assault, DUI and one count of reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Arrested for dogfighting.
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting

Latest News

A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman proposes traffic cameras on Beltline Rd.
The councilman says that he would like a few traffic cameras to prevent crashes on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman looking to add handful of traffic cameras
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Two found dead following reported burglary
Cullman Regional
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman says traffic cameras needed on Beltline Road