Man arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two young children.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Vincente Ortiz was arrested on two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. The incidents were reported to a teacher at a local school.

The school contacted the department of human resources which contacted the sheriff’s office. The two victims were interviewed and told deputies that Ortiz would fondle them after drinking.

The victims lived with Ortiz at the time of the incidents.

Ortiz’s bond was set at $75,000.

