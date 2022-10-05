Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill patrons fend off armed robbery attempt

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A bartender and customers at Mac’s Sports Bar and Grill in Athens fended off an armed robbery attempt that occurred on Oct. 1.

According to the Athens Police Department, Jonathan Moore, 31, had gone behind the bar while armed with a pistol and demanded the bartender give him money.

A fight then broke out between the bartender and Moore, while they were fighting, customers took the gun away from Moore and detained him until police arrived.

When police arrived they arrested Moore and took him to the Limestone County Jail where bond is set at $100,000.

Moore is charged with first-degree robbery.

