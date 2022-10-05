Deals
Huntsville combat veteran receives new home from Breland Homes

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A staff sergeant that was wounded in combat received the keys to his new adaptive home from Breland Homes on Wednesday.

Mike Brown was wounded in 2007 when the truck he was in was hit by a Russian-made anti-tank grenade. Brown lost a leg because the incident.

Brown was given a new home by Breland Homes and the Helping a Hero Program.

Brown said the support from the community has been significant.

“The community here has been amazing,” Brown said. “I’ve been here in the Huntsville/Madison area for a little over four years now and if you could take a look outside at the hundreds of people that showed up for me today it’s such a wonderful feeling being supported by the community as they have.”

