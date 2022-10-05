Hokes Bluff man found guilty of charges related to Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A 62-year-old man was found guilty on Wednesday of misdemeanor charges related to his actions on Jan. 6 at the United States Capitol Building.

Russell Dean Alford, of Hokes Bluff, was found guilty of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 6, Alford attended a “Stop the Steal” rally near the Ellipse and walked towards the U.S. Capitol. Alford was inside the U.S. Capitol for 15 minutes according to the Department of Justice. After the incident, Alford posted videos and pictures on social media.

Alford was arrested on March 29, 2021, in Birmingham. He will be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2023.

