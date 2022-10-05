Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
Hilary Swank attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the first time, and she’s expecting twins.

The 48-year-old made her big announcement Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Swank said being a mother is something she’s been wanting for a long time

She tied the knot with entrepreneur Philip Schneider in 2018.

Swank revealed that twins run in the family on both sides. She described the pregnancy as a blessing and a total miracle.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound.
Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting, suspect identified
HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

Latest News

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs
Protect your vote and your wallet by avoiding election season scams
Protect your vote and your wallet by avoiding election season scams
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself