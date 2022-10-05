Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. cleared to practice after shooting

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - On Aug. 28, Washington Commander’s rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during what the team reported to be an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Now just 38 days after being shot, Robinson Jr. has been cleared to return to practice according to the Washington Commanders.

RB Brian Robinson Jr. has officially been designated to return to practice — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 5, 2022

Robinson Jr. played for Alabama from 2017-2021 and was the team’s starting running back in 2021. During that season, he rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He was then drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Commanders.

At the time of the shooting, Robinson Jr. was pushing forward in the Commander’s running back room. A day before the incident, NBC Sports wrote an article about the team’s 53-man roster and said it projected Robinson Jr. to be the top running back after a great camp.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.