Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. cleared to practice after shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - On Aug. 28, Washington Commander’s rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during what the team reported to be an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Now just 38 days after being shot, Robinson Jr. has been cleared to return to practice according to the Washington Commanders.

Robinson Jr. played for Alabama from 2017-2021 and was the team’s starting running back in 2021. During that season, he rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He was then drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Commanders.

At the time of the shooting, Robinson Jr. was pushing forward in the Commander’s running back room. A day before the incident, NBC Sports wrote an article about the team’s 53-man roster and said it projected Robinson Jr. to be the top running back after a great camp.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound.
Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting, suspect identified
HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

Latest News

UNA Lions Head Football Coach Chris Willis addresses the Media October 3, 2022.
Lions back to work
Alabama A&M Running Back Donovan Eaglin (7) rushed for 190 yards and 2 Touchdowns Saturday...
Eaglin powers Bulldogs running attack
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Sold-out Tennessee against Alabama to air on WVLT, Kentucky game sold out
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws from the pocket in the first half of an NCAA...
Auburn falls at home to LSU 21-17