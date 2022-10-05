Deals
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids

The Food and Drug Administration says that nearly 30 million adults in the United States could benefit from the ruling.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting in October, over-the-counter hearing aids will be made available nationwide.

The new over-the-counter hearing aids will allow people who need them to bypass audiologist evaluations and hearing-aid fitting.

The ruling made by the Food and Drug Administration will make hearing aids more widely available throughout the country. According to CNN, around one-fourth of people ages 65-74 experience hearing loss.

While it is a mostly positive move, a local hearing instrument specialist says that by skipping the audiologist you could miss a dangerous issue like a detectable tumor. He also says that the over-the-counter hearing aids will be made for mild to moderate hearing loss but it can still help those with severe loss a little bit.

According to the FDA’s website, the over-the-counter hearing aids will be available online and in stores without an exam. The FDA says that its ruling on the matter came after Joe Biden’s executive order that promoted competition in the American economy.

The FDA website also says that close to 30 million adults in the United States would benefit from hearing aid use.

'Yes, we are on fire again': Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases
Less pistol permits leading to lower revenues for some Alabama Sheriff's Offices
