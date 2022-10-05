Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Eaglin powers Bulldogs running attack

Alabama A&M Sophomore running back wins SWAC Player of the Week
Alabama A&M Running Back Donovan Eaglin (7) rushed for 190 yards and 2 Touchdowns Saturday...
Alabama A&M Running Back Donovan Eaglin (7) rushed for 190 yards and 2 Touchdowns Saturday against Bethune-Cookman.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gary Quarles stabilized Alabama A&M’s running game throughout the course of his career. Quarles a Graduate student on the Alabama A&M football team now mentors a younger player at the position that’s poised to continue the Bulldogs tradition of running the football.

Sophomore and Michigan State transfer Donovan Eaglin rushed for 190 yards and three total Touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving) in the Bulldogs 35-27 win over Bethune-Cookman Saturday.

“He’s stiff arming people throwing the forearm and breaking tackles,” Head Coach Connell Maynor said during his weekly press conference. “The first man wasn’t bringing him down. And so he’s made huge steps in just a couple of weeks along with losing his weight. And as you can see he can tote the pill.”

The Bulldogs rushing attack amassed 255 yards in their win over the Wildcats, averaging five yards per carry. Eaglin was named the SWAC Player of The Week along with the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week .

“They opened up holes for Donovan (Eaglin) and Harold (Jemison Jr). rushed for 255 yards, that’s not easy to do and it all starts up front,” Maynor added. “Those guys played great and we need them to continue to play that way. They don’t get a lot of the shine and the bright lights, interviews or names in the paper. But if they do they job, then everybody else will get the shine.”

The Bulldogs host Grambling at Louis Crews Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

Latest News

UNA Lions Head Football Coach Chris Willis addresses the Media October 3, 2022.
Lions back to work
48 Blitz Week 5: Play of the Week
48 Blitz Week 6 Play of the Week
48 Blitz Week 7 Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals vs. Decatur
48 Blitz Week 7 Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals vs. Decatur
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Sold-out Tennessee against Alabama to air on WVLT, Kentucky game sold out