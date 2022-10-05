Eaglin powers Bulldogs running attack

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gary Quarles stabilized Alabama A&M’s running game throughout the course of his career. Quarles a Graduate student on the Alabama A&M football team now mentors a younger player at the position that’s poised to continue the Bulldogs tradition of running the football.

Sophomore and Michigan State transfer Donovan Eaglin rushed for 190 yards and three total Touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving) in the Bulldogs 35-27 win over Bethune-Cookman Saturday.

“He’s stiff arming people throwing the forearm and breaking tackles,” Head Coach Connell Maynor said during his weekly press conference. “The first man wasn’t bringing him down. And so he’s made huge steps in just a couple of weeks along with losing his weight. And as you can see he can tote the pill.”

The Bulldogs rushing attack amassed 255 yards in their win over the Wildcats, averaging five yards per carry. Eaglin was named the SWAC Player of The Week along with the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week .

“They opened up holes for Donovan (Eaglin) and Harold (Jemison Jr). rushed for 255 yards, that’s not easy to do and it all starts up front,” Maynor added. “Those guys played great and we need them to continue to play that way. They don’t get a lot of the shine and the bright lights, interviews or names in the paper. But if they do they job, then everybody else will get the shine.”

The Bulldogs host Grambling at Louis Crews Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.