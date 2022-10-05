Deals
Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge

A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.

Through the course of investigation, Mi’Asia Shakiea Davis, 25, was identified as the suspect. Davis was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment on Wednesday.

Davis was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $27,000 bond.

