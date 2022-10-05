Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting, suspect identified

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place at Westmeade Pharmacy at 2104 Danville Road SW.

As reported by The Decatur Daily, Decatur Police originally responded to a call about a fraudulent prescription suspect at the pharmacy. The alleged suspect left the scene and then returned around 1 p.m. That is when officers received another call about the suspect.

Once responding officers came in contact with the subject identified as Twanski O’Neal Johnson, 26 he became aggressive and assaulted the officer. During the assault, the officer discharged his weapon and shot Johnson in his torso.

Johnson was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound, he is in stable condition.

The officer was physically injured during the assault. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Police Spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the officer will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. The officer’s name will not be released at this time.

The scene was cleared at 4 p.m. and ALEA has taken over the investigation.

Warrants for Johnson’s arrest have been obtained for attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer and assault 2nd degree. Additional charges are pending.

