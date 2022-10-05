Deals
Decatur man arrested for hit-and-run, ‘spice’ possession
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man has been arrested after hitting an 18-wheeler on Monday.

Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit responded to a wreck involving a driver who hit an 18-wheeler at Lee Street and 6th Avenue.

Once investigators were on the scene they tried to make contact with the driver identified as Brandon Scott Elkins, 36. Elkins then lead investigators on a foot chase.

When investigators were able to catch Elkins and take him into custody, he started to get physical and aggressive. Elkins attempted to assault an investigator.

Elkins was found to be in possession of synthetic cannabinoids(spice) which was laced with fentanyl. He was taken to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he received treatment before being released.

Elkins was then transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and driving while revoked. He was booked in lieu of a $2,900 bond.

