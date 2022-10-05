Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Crossville High School Homecoming Queen gives crown to friend with Cerebral Palsy

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This year’s homecoming was a special one at Crossville High School.

When senior Juleydi Franco Ramos was crowned homecoming queen at the school’s football game, she took it off and gave it to first alternate Lilliana Pahaumba Roque. Roque has cerebral palsy and is often in a wheelchair, but that doesn’t stop her from being part of the fun.

On that Friday night, she wore a new crown on her head and a bright smile on her face.

The inspirational moment moved many to tears in the stands that night and has been shared all over social media.

Payton Walker talked with the two queens about the sweet moment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound.
Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting, suspect identified
HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama