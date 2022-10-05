Crossville High School Homecoming Queen gives crown to friend with Cerebral Palsy

CROSSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This year’s homecoming was a special one at Crossville High School.

When senior Juleydi Franco Ramos was crowned homecoming queen at the school’s football game, she took it off and gave it to first alternate Lilliana Pahaumba Roque. Roque has cerebral palsy and is often in a wheelchair, but that doesn’t stop her from being part of the fun.

On that Friday night, she wore a new crown on her head and a bright smile on her face.

The inspirational moment moved many to tears in the stands that night and has been shared all over social media.

Payton Walker talked with the two queens about the sweet moment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.