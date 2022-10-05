Deals
Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer

By Charles Montgomery and Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sept. 29, prosecutors asked for a mental health evaluation of a man accused of shooting and killing a Sheffield police officer last year. Less than a week later, a court ordered it.

According to online court documents filed on Sept. 29, the State of Alabama filed a request for a psychological examination of Brian Martin. Court documents filed on Oct. 4 show that the court has ordered an evaluation of Martin to determine his competency to stand trial and mental state at the time of the alleged murder.

The state said the grounds for this request are as follows:

  • The defendant, on or about the 28thday of April, 2022 entered a plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the above styled cause.
  • By his plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, the defendant has raised a mental health defense.
  • The State contends that under the applicable rules, it is entitled to a psychological evaluation by a State retained psychiatrist or psychologist to explore the defendant’s mental condition at the time the offense was committed.

If the mental evaluation shows mental disease or defect, the defense will look to enter a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea.

Martin entered a not guilty plea in April 2022 after police say he shot and killed Officer Nick Risner and William Mealback in October 2021.

