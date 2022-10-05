Cool This Morning...Gradual Warm-up By Lunchtime

Good Wednesday morning! Another cool and even chilly start to the day with temperatures this morning ranging in the low 40s to low 50s across the Valley. There will be some areas of patchy fog, so keep this in mind for your early morning commute; however, it should be lifting by sunrise. Expect a repeat of the past few days by the afternoon with plenty of sun and highs peaking in the upper 70s and low 80s. Conditions will remain calm and clear overnight with lows staying cool in the mid to upper 40s.

The weather pattern will be much of the same heading into your Thursday with a cool beginning and a gradual warm up by lunchtime. Expect afternoon highs to be a bit warmer climbing into the low to mid 80s. Changes to the forecast will start arriving on Friday as a cold front approaches the region. Now, the front will likely not be pushing into the area until later in the day, so plan on highs still in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, by the evening hours temperatures will be dropping quickly, so jackets will be a must for any high school football games.

Behind the front, temperatures will be much cooler by the weekend with highs only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s across the Valley. We also could see our coldest morning yet of the fall season thus far on Sunday with overnight lows tumbling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

