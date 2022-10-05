Boy scouts have gear stolen at Camp Arrowhead
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A group of boy scouts at Camp Arrowhead in Franklin County, Tennessee, had some of their gear stolen, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, some of the campers and personnel had some items stolen.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (931) 968-2331.
