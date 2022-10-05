Deals
Boy scouts have gear stolen at Camp Arrowhead

The driver of this vehicle is suspected of theft.
The driver of this vehicle is suspected of theft.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A group of boy scouts at Camp Arrowhead in Franklin County, Tennessee, had some of their gear stolen, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, some of the campers and personnel had some items stolen.

Our office is asking for your cooperation and assistance to help us solve a theft. A group of Boy Scouts were camping...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (931) 968-2331.

