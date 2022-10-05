Behind the scenes with Gary Baker, an Alabama music icon

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Gary Baker moved from New York to the Shoals area, he not only found a good place to work, but a place to call home.

Baker is a musician and sought-after writer. After a few years playing with his own band, The Shooters, Baker spent a lot of time focusing on writing.

He’s best known for his hit song “I Swear,” made famous by both John Michael Montgomery and the group All-4-One. It was that song that won Baker a Grammy and an Academy of Country Music Award. Alabama, Reba McEntire, 98 Degrees and even the Backstreet Boys are known for singing some of his hits as well.

Baker has lived in the Shoals for over 40 years and says the small town way of life is good for his career and his family. Instead of constantly moving to the major music cities, Baker has been able to produce some incredible work without missing too many family dinners.

And music defintley runs in the family. Along with his own children who are in the business, his grandaughter Cadence Baker was a contestant on Season 20 of American Idol and made it through the Top 20.

When it comes to his current work, the musician filled TVL in on a new Christmas song he wrote that’s going to be on the new Backsteet Boys album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.” His song “Christmas in New York” is track number 11 and can be heard when the album comes out on October 14.

Baker is a bit of a Shoals icon and doesn’t seem to be slowing down too much. And when he does, we’ll still be listening to his work.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.