Athens man charged with two counts of reckless murder for 2021 crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged an Athens man with two counts of reckless murder for a crash that occurred in Nov. 2021.

In 2021, Jacob Stephens was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-565 that killed two people. Arlene Velasquez and Hannah Parton. Five others were injured in the crash and police reports show that he was intoxicated at the time.

Stephens was booked into the Madison County Jail and is being charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of assault, DUI and one count of reckless endangerment.

