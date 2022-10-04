Deals
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night employees in the Amazon Fulfillment Center were evacuated after a fire broke out within the warehouse.

This is the second time the warehouse has had a fire reported in the past two weeks. The first was a week ago today.

According to an employee at the warehouse, the employees returned to work last night.

“They brought us back to work with half of the warehouse closed to everyone,” the employee said. “We can still smell the smoke from last week.”

Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene and is asking people to avoid the area.

A WAFF Crew is on the scene. This story will be updated when there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

