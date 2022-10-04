Why Unexpected Adventures in North Alabama is now an award-winning podcast

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s no secret we love the Tennessee Valley and all that north Alabama has to offer.

That’s why we’re loving the podcast from Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA), Unexpected Adventures in North Alabama.

Since 2021, host Melea Hames has been taking listeners through some of north Alabama’s best spots to visit! Whether it’s hiking, fishing, golfing, history, museums, the arts or restaurants, North Alabama has so much to offer that keeps surprising folks.

“The podcasts are not centered around interviews but are real conversations with our locals and experts in the industry,” said Tami Reist, AMLA President and CEO

The show is hosted by Melea Hames who just won a Silver award in the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards.

If you want to listen for yourself, visit northalabama.org, or subscribe on Spotify, Apple or wherever you stream podcasts!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.