Staying sunny & dry for the extended forecast

Good Tuesday morning. We have fair skies overhead and the calm conditions overnight have allowed some areas of patchy but dense fog to develop for the morning commute.

Temperatures are starting off a bit cooler this morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s, jackets will be a good idea headed out the door. Today will be a repeat of the past several days with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s, we will get a break from the breezy winds as they with stay NNE between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies remain clear overnight with more fog possible for Wednesday morning, lows will be cool in the middle to upper 40s.

No change to the weather pattern is in sight as we will remain quiet and dry for the extended forecast, drought conditions may begin to develop with the recent lack of rainfall. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A cold front will come through on Friday and will knock down our highs into the 70s for Friday afternoon, jackets will be needed for Friday night football games.

The weekend will also be sunny but cooler with highs in the 60s to lower 70s for Saturday. Clear skies Saturday night will leave us quite chilly for Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, areas of patchy frost may be possible in some sheltered valleys!

