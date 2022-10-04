Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Staying sunny & dry for the extended forecast

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Tuesday morning.  We have fair skies overhead and the calm conditions overnight have allowed some areas of patchy but dense fog to develop for the morning commute. 

Temperatures are starting off a bit cooler this morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s, jackets will be a good idea headed out the door.  Today will be a repeat of the past several days with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s, we will get a break from the breezy winds as they with stay NNE between 5 to 10 miles per hour.  Skies remain clear overnight with more fog possible for Wednesday morning, lows will be cool in the middle to upper 40s. 

No change to the weather pattern is in sight as we will remain quiet and dry for the extended forecast, drought conditions may begin to develop with the recent lack of rainfall.  Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.  A cold front will come through on Friday and will knock down our highs into the 70s for Friday afternoon, jackets will be needed for Friday night football games. 

The weekend will also be sunny but cooler with highs in the 60s to lower 70s for Saturday.  Clear skies Saturday night will leave us quite chilly for Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, areas of patchy frost may be possible in some sheltered valleys!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
From left to right: Omar Stive Acuna Benavides; Jane Bernal; Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Monday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather October 3 at noon
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunny & dry stretch continues for the week ahead