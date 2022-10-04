Sheffield passes memorial resolution for Sgt. Risner

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night the city of Sheffield announced a permanent tribute to a fallen Sheffield Police Department Officer.

On October 1, 2021, Sergeant James Nicholas “Nick” Risner died in the line of duty after 8 years of service.

One year later the City Council of Sheffield passed a memorial resolution was passed to name a long roadway after Sgt. Risner.

The resolution states that North Jackson Highway from the intersection with Hatch Boulevard to Second Street and Cox Boulevard from Second Street to Avalon Avenue Sergeant is hereby designated SGT. James Nicholas “Nick” Risner Memorial Drive.

In April 2022, Governor Kay Ivey passed the Nick Risner Law which makes it so that individuals convicted of killing someone could not be released on correctional incentive time.

In an Exclusive 48 interview, Lieutenant Max Dotson said he is still doing everything in his power to keep the memory of Sgt. Risner alive. The city of Sheffield has shown that it has the same goal in mind.

The funds needed to purchase signs for the roadway have been approved.

