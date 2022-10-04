Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just west of Athens.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark Stacey, 57 was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit as culvert. The car then flipped and Stacey was ejected from the vehicle.

Stacey was taken to the Athens Limestone Hospital where he later died. ALEA says that Stacey was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred on U.S. 72 near York lane, just west of Athens around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

