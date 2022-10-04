Limestone Co. 911 reporting issues with Verizon throughout Southeastern U.S.

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Limestone County 911 posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that it had been experiencing issues with calls coming from Verizon customers.

According to the post, calls are delivered but there are several seconds of blank space between the call ringing and the moment you hit send.

Verizon customers are also reportedly showing as Tmobile customers and are shown as calling from a 911-only phone which does not show the phone number.

Athens Limestone County 911 urges customers to stay on the line and the call will be answered.

Two hours after the initial post, an update was added that says that the issue is reported throughout the Southeastern United States. Verizon is working to repair the issue but at this time there is still a delay in the calls.

