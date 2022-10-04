Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Huntsville Police hosting National Night Out at John Hunt Park

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that is held nationally to promote...
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that is held nationally to promote partnerships between police and the community.(La Vergne Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department along with the Huntsville Community Watch Association will be hosting a National Night Out event Tuesday night.

The event will be a safe, family-friendly event held from 5-7 p.m. at the Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park.

National Night Out is free and will include law enforcement agencies, parks and recreation departments and more from across Madison County. The free event will feature music, free pizza, activities for kids and even a petting zoo.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that is held nationally to promote partnerships between police and the community.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023
From left to right: Omar Stive Acuna Benavides; Jane Bernal; Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

Latest News

Local volunteers head to Florida
Huntsville disaster relief group starts bringing volunteers to clean up Hurricane Ian damage
SCOTUS to hear arguments on Alabama voting districts
Supreme court will hear oral arguments on Alabama’s voting district lines today
Local volunteers head to Florida
Baptist Association sending volunteers to help in Florida
SCOTUS to hear arguments on Alabama voting districts
SCOTUS to hear arguments on Alabama voting districts