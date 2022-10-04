Huntsville Police hosting National Night Out at John Hunt Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department along with the Huntsville Community Watch Association will be hosting a National Night Out event Tuesday night.

The event will be a safe, family-friendly event held from 5-7 p.m. at the Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park.

National Night Out is free and will include law enforcement agencies, parks and recreation departments and more from across Madison County. The free event will feature music, free pizza, activities for kids and even a petting zoo.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that is held nationally to promote partnerships between police and the community.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.