Huntsville family wants justice nearly one year after deadly crash killed their daughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women were killed by a wrong-way driver on I-565 near Chapman Mountain in November of last year, but no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

This is in spite of a police report indicating the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Huntsville Police Department says the toxicology report has come back and charges are pending. The case will be headed in front of a grand jury soon.

But it’s the waiting that’s the hard part for Brent Smith, Hannah Parton’s stepfather.

Especially since he’s convinced he knows who did it, and the apparent checkered history of the driver who was just arrested for another crime.

“The suspect has a bad criminal history. He can’t get arrested for killing two people. But last month he gets arrested for weapons charges and under the influence,” Smith said. “Huntsville needs to know the truth! What would you do if this was your daughter, your mother? Hannah deserves justice and so does Arlene!”

The attorney representing the estate of Hannah Parton says the wheels of justice have been moving slowly around here because of a lack of resources.

“We are at a backlog really through no one’s fault. Madison county, as you’re aware is the fastest growing counties in the state where and with that growth also comes strain on the legal system,” Will League said. “We are behind on judges. Despite everyone’s efforts, there’s just not enough judicial resources for this size of county.”

Hannah’s stepdad tells me he wants all of the evidence presented, and he’s talking about possible body cam video from HPD.

“It was a police officer almost run over by the suspect and they let him leave. And from the assistant district attorney, exactly 6 minutes later, the crash happened. They should have stopped him before he left the garage!”

A representative from the District Attorney’s office says the case is on the docket and will head towards a grand jury soon.

