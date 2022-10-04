Huntsville disaster relief group starts bringing volunteers to clean up Hurricane Ian damage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville-based disaster relief group is joining the ranks of several local volunteers going to Florida to help the victims of the deadly Hurricane Ian.

Volunteers with the Madison Baptist Association started heading to the devastated southwest region of Florida on Tuesday.

Coordinator Jack Fuson is in the first round of support. He’s traveling to Arcadia, Florida, with one other volunteer to bring a large shower and laundry trailer to the 15-20 Southern Baptist Convention volunteers already in the area.

He says the volunteers desperately need it because basic resources are scarce right now. The storm tore down homes and businesses and some places still don’t have the power needed for basic hygiene like showers and laundry.

Fuson says they are in the very early stages of recovery.

“It’s just setting up a point of contact and being able to assess what the conditions are so our teams can come in and get working when they arrive,” said Fuson.

More volunteers are slated to join their forces.

A wife and husband damage assessment team is leaving Huntsville on Thursday. Next week, a larger team will head down south to help feed victims in Arcadia.

