Handy items to have at home from Lemon and Lavender

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some cute new items that are also super handy to have around, Lemon and Lavender in Madison has some of the best pieces you didn’t know you needed.

You can pick up a charctuerie board from anywhere, but Brandy Booth from Lemon and Lavender swears by the ones made of mango wood for long lasting durability and the cutest look on your kitchen table.

She’s sharing everything from boards to relaxing shower steamers, wristlets and more.

You can shop all the latest at the Lemon and Lavender store in Madison or at lemonandlavender.com.

