Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Great Alabama 650 Race brings paddlers down Alabama River

By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The longest paddle race in the world is making its way down the Alabama River this week. It’s called the Great Alabama 650.

The Great Alabama 650 aims to promote the Alabama Scenic River Trail as a paddle boat destination. It kicked off Saturday in the northeast section of the state and finishes at Fort Morgan in Mobile Bay. The adventure takes racers along the core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, the longest river trail in a single state. From rushing whitewater to the ambling river delta, the race will challenge even the most experienced paddler.

This race includes people from all across the United States and Canada. It’s called the toughest paddle race in the country for a reason. It’s a test of strength, endurance, and mental fortitude.

Follow all of the teams that are racing on the Great Alabama 650 Live Tracker Map found here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023
From left to right: Omar Stive Acuna Benavides; Jane Bernal; Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

Latest News

Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound.
Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting
The Verizon logo.
Limestone Co. 911 reporting issues with Verizon throughout Southeastern U.S.
Mark Ralph accepts his title of Fiddle Champion at the May 2021 convention. At his sides are...
Fiddlers convention returns to Athens Oct. 6-8
Local volunteers head to Florida
Huntsville disaster relief group starts sending volunteers to clean up Hurricane Ian damage