Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Fiddlers convention returns to Athens Oct. 6-8

Mark Ralph accepts his title of Fiddle Champion at the May 2021 convention. At his sides are...
Mark Ralph accepts his title of Fiddle Champion at the May 2021 convention. At his sides are Rick Mould and Gayle Davis of the TN Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. (Source: City of Athens)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention will be held in Athens Oct. 6-8.

The three-day convention will be held at Athens State University with concerts held nightly. On Thursday, Darin and Brooke Aldridge will be playing a free concert starting at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Balsam Range will take the stage at 5 p.m. Then Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will take the stage Saturday.

This year, competitions will move from five award places to eight for each competition. All who place in the top eight will be awarded a cash prize. There will also be 20 categories of competition including Harmonica, Mandolin, Bluegrass Banjo, Dobro, Dulcimer, Old Time Singing, Old Time Banjo and Appalachian Buck Dancing.

As of this year, there will no longer be a Fiddle-off between the top contestants of the three main categories. Instead, the junior and intermediate fiddler categories have been removed and an “open fiddle category” has been added.

Anyone who is looking to compete for the Fiddle Championship must enter the open fiddle category and may not enter any others. The winner will receive $2,000 and the title of Alabama State Fiddle Champion.

The convention will also feature giveaways, arts, crafts and food vendors. Tickets are $20 on Friday and Saturday but a full weekend pass can be bought for $25. Everything scheduled for Thursday will be free to attend. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free with an adult.

To purchase tickets online, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023
From left to right: Omar Stive Acuna Benavides; Jane Bernal; Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

Latest News

Local volunteers head to Florida
Huntsville disaster relief group starts sending volunteers to clean up Hurricane Ian damage
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that is held nationally to promote...
Huntsville Police hosting National Night Out at John Hunt Park
SCOTUS to hear arguments on Alabama voting districts
Supreme court will hear oral arguments on Alabama’s voting district lines today
Local volunteers head to Florida
Baptist Association sending volunteers to help in Florida