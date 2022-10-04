Fiddlers convention returns to Athens Oct. 6-8

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention will be held in Athens Oct. 6-8.

The three-day convention will be held at Athens State University with concerts held nightly. On Thursday, Darin and Brooke Aldridge will be playing a free concert starting at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Balsam Range will take the stage at 5 p.m. Then Rhonda Vincent and The Rage will take the stage Saturday.

This year, competitions will move from five award places to eight for each competition. All who place in the top eight will be awarded a cash prize. There will also be 20 categories of competition including Harmonica, Mandolin, Bluegrass Banjo, Dobro, Dulcimer, Old Time Singing, Old Time Banjo and Appalachian Buck Dancing.

As of this year, there will no longer be a Fiddle-off between the top contestants of the three main categories. Instead, the junior and intermediate fiddler categories have been removed and an “open fiddle category” has been added.

Anyone who is looking to compete for the Fiddle Championship must enter the open fiddle category and may not enter any others. The winner will receive $2,000 and the title of Alabama State Fiddle Champion.

The convention will also feature giveaways, arts, crafts and food vendors. Tickets are $20 on Friday and Saturday but a full weekend pass can be bought for $25. Everything scheduled for Thursday will be free to attend. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free with an adult.

To purchase tickets online, click here.

