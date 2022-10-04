Doctors warn flu season is on the rise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health lists that 2 percent of Alabama patients have the flu, 3.3 percent is what makes the state officially start the flu season.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Public Health Department says the flu and COVID-19 have the same symptoms and can get you sick the same way.

“COVID and Flu spread almost exactly the same way,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “They can have severe problems, they can have problems breathing. They can have pneumonia from the flu. They can get very very sick.”

With families taking fall break, Stubblefield said it is important to remember the ways one can get the flu.

“Traveling of course puts you at risk,” he said. “If you’re around people, of course indoors, the same thing we’ve heard over again. If you touch your face, walk through where someone has just sneezed, being around people sick with the flu, all of these increase your chances to get the flu.”

He said vaccines are the best way to fight both the flu and COIVD.

“We now have two good vaccines, and the Flu and COVID are potentially vaccine-preventable illnesses,” he said. “The vaccines definitely help to prevent you from getting seriously sick even if you do.”

Dr. Stubblefield said the strength the vaccine gives a patient makes it well worth it.

“Although most people do well with COVID and flu infection, there are some people who don’t,” he said. “Those are relatively similar between the two groups. If you’re going to visit older individuals, people with weaker immune systems, or people with chronic underlying medical problems, just be careful around them. We don’t want to infect our loved ones.”

