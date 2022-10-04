Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place at Westmead Pharmacy.

One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound. No officers were injured during the shooting.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

