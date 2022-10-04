Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting

One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound.
One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place at Westmead Pharmacy.

One suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for a single gunshot wound. No officers were injured during the shooting.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023
From left to right: Omar Stive Acuna Benavides; Jane Bernal; Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

Latest News

Generic graphic.
Madison man dead after Tuesday morning crash
The Verizon logo.
Limestone Co. 911 reporting issues with Verizon throughout Southeastern U.S.
Mark Ralph accepts his title of Fiddle Champion at the May 2021 convention. At his sides are...
Fiddlers convention returns to Athens Oct. 6-8
Local volunteers head to Florida
Huntsville disaster relief group starts sending volunteers to clean up Hurricane Ian damage