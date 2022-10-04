Athens man charged for allegedly burning child with cigarette

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

Bobby Lee Moss, 23 is accused of burning a five-year-old child twice on the inside of their left arm with a cigarette on Aug. 5.

On Sunday night, Moss made an initial appearance at 9 p.m., a preliminary hearing has not been set at this time.

Moss remains in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond due to violating probation.

