Athens man charged for allegedly burning child with cigarette

Bobby Moss
Bobby Moss(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

Bobby Lee Moss, 23 is accused of burning a five-year-old child twice on the inside of their left arm with a cigarette on Aug. 5.

On Sunday night, Moss made an initial appearance at 9 p.m., a preliminary hearing has not been set at this time.

Moss remains in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond due to violating probation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

