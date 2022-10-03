Deals
Why the Vintage Pickin’ Fall Market needs to be on your calendar

By Anna Mahan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The annual Vintage Pickin’ Fall Market is back in Fort Payne!

Vintage Pickin’ Fall Market is back with over 65 vendors bringing you some of the best vintage pieces, atiques, decor, homemade goods and more.

October 7 - 8, shop from vendors selling antique items from the 1900s, old and new decor, handmade and locally sourced products and everything in between. Some of the vendors at this year’s event include Crossroads Antiques, Inglenook & Co., Kreative, Lauren Kenzie, JBS Mercantile, just to name a few.

While shopping on the grounds, listen to some live music or grab a bite to eat at some of the many food trucks on site.

The woman behind it all is April Wilks, known as Vintage Pickin on Instagram. She started the event in her backyard and overtime has watched it grow into one of the largest events like it in the state.

Some of her own favorite picks from past markets include a 100-year-old farm table, an old soldier’s bible and antique cabinets.

The market takes place October 7 - 8 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne. For more information and tickets, visit vintagepickin.com.

