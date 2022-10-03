UAH alumna receives achievement award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday a 2014 University of Alabama in Huntsville alumna was named the 2022 Alumni of Achievement award for the College of Business.

Violet Edwards is not only an award-winning alumna, but she is also the Madison County Commissioner for District Six.

“It is an honor to represent District6!’ Edward said. “Representing District 6 means advocating for our needs, seeing to our priorities and ensuring that the challenges unique to the district are not overlooked in the big picture.”

Edwards became the first Black woman elected to serve on the county commission when she was elected in 2020. She is well-known for her work with Christmas Charities Year-Round and the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless amongst many others.

Edwards has been a woman of many talents throughout her career including a 13-year journalism career, non-profit management, working as a stay-at-home mom, university marketing, events coordinating, teaching as an adjunct lecturer and university development officer.

“I was a stay-at-home mother of three when I accepted a part-time student worker job in the dean’s office at the College of Business,” she said. “While my self-respect was intact, I questioned whether or not I had what it took to be a successful graduate student. I threw myself into my studies, my family and that part-time job. I will never forget when I got word that the dean, Dr. Caron St. John, had boasted to senior faculty about the work ethic, creativity and business acumen displayed, even in that modest position. She told them that one day I was going to run a multibillion-dollar corporation. I was honored. I cried!”

With those titles, Edwards accumulated many honors and awards in recognition of her efforts including:

Community Hero Award - Oakwood University

Young Professional of the Year Finalist - Chamber of Commerce of HSV

Alabama Black Achievers Awards - Non-profit

Best Spot News - Alabama Associated Press

Best Feature Honorable Mention - Arkansas Associated Press

Edwards is married to Anthony Edwards who also graduated from UAH and they have three children together the oldest Vivica graduated from her parent’s alma mater this year.

When it comes to serving the community Edwards says it is her pillar and that she knows it’s what she will be doing for the rest of her life.

“I have accepted that service is in my blood,” Edwards said. “My entire adult life I’ve been on a board or a committee. My journey as a public servant is just getting started. I cannot predict where I will land in the future, but I do know that it will include serving others.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.