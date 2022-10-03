Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2.

According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.

Through the course of investigation, Jane Bernal, of Corona, New York, Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez, of Queens, New York, and Omar Stive Acuna Benavides, of College Point, New York, were arrested.

All three were charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

