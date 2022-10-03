Deals
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

From left to right: Omar Stive Acuna Benavides; Jane Bernal; Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez
From left to right: Omar Stive Acuna Benavides; Jane Bernal; Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez(Scottsboro Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2.

According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.

Through the course of investigation, Jane Bernal, of Corona, New York, Orlando Rodriguez Alvarez, of Queens, New York, and Omar Stive Acuna Benavides, of College Point, New York, were arrested.

All three were charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

