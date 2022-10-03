Sunny & dry stretch continues for the week ahead

Deals
First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning everyone and I hope you all had a great weekend!  We are starting off on a more mild note this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s under fair skies. 

The steady north wind overnight has prevented any fog from developing.  Today will be a repeat of the weekend with abundant sunshine and highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.  Winds today will be a bit more tame than the breezy conditions we had over the weekend, but some 15+ mile per hour wind gusts will be possible in the afternoon hours.  Skies will remain clear overnight with lows dipping into the upper 40s to lower 50s again. 

High pressure will stay in control of the weather pattern for the foreseeable future leaving us sunny and rain-free.  With many students on fall break, this is a great week for some fun outside.  Temperatures will gradually warm back above average into the low to middle 80s for Tuesday through Thursday. 

Another front will move through on Friday knocking down our highs back into the 70s for Friday & next weekend.  The front will come through dry with no rain or storms expected, continuing our dry stretch.  We will be watching the low temperatures very closely through next weekend for our first potential patchy frost of the Fall season,  keep checking back for the latest!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

