Marshall County drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The drive-thru will be open at the health department from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. All ages six months and older will be eligible for a vaccine.

Take proof of insurance and you will not have to exit your vehicle to receive a shot.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.