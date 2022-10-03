Deals
Marshall County drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday

All ages six months and older will be eligible for a vaccine.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The drive-thru will be open at the health department from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. All ages six months and older will be eligible for a vaccine.

Take proof of insurance and you will not have to exit your vehicle to receive a shot.

