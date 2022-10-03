It’s time for Goblins and Giggles at Gaylord Opryland

NASHVILLE, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - October is officially here and if you’re looking to celebrate spooky season without getting too spooky, Gaylord Opryland is hosting Goblins and Giggles all month long!

Now through October 31, the resort is celebrating the season with all kinds of fun.

The whole fam can enjoy things like the Hide and Seek Scavenger Hunt, the Trick or Treat Expedition, a Jacko-o’-lantern Walk, Ghoul School, Carriage Rides and more. Meanwhile, adults might be more excited for the Riverboat Ride, the Monster Mash Bash, Wicked Brews Spookeasy and spa teatments, just to name a few.

The Nashville area is gorgeous during the fall season and Gaylord Opryland makes the quick trip even better!

For more information and to book a stay, visit gaylordopryland.com.

