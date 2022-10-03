Face-off in the Shoals: Muscle Shoals falls to Hartselle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week had a lot of anticipation heading into the match-up, and the game that unfolded did not disappoint. Prior to the game, both Muscle Shoals and Hartselle were undefeated in Class 6A Region 7. They were in a three-way tie for first in their region alongside Decatur, but Hartselle snapped the Trojans’ perfect record, securing the 29-26 win.

The game was back and forth in the first half, but the winner of this match-up wasn’t determined until the final seconds of the game. In the second half, Hartselle quarterback Jack Smith showcased why he earned the 48 Blitz Week 0 Player of the Week. Smith ran it in for the touchdown, and the Tigers went for two. The two-point conversion was good to put the Tigers up 22 to 19 in the fourth quarter.

Muscle Shoals didn’t go down without a fight, and responded with a touchdown, Devin Townsend running it in to give Muscle Shoals the 26-22 lead. Smith and the Tigers would take the field with one minute and 21 seconds to go in the game. Smith handed it off to Azariah Fletcher, Fletcher running it in for the final touchdown of the game. Muscle Shoals would drive it down the field and attempt the field goal, but the field goal attempt was no good.

Hartselle and Decatur are now tied for first, after the Red Raiders also picked up a win Friday, shutting out Columbia 65-0.

“That was an unbelievable game by [Muscle Shoals] and our kids. We fought,” Hartselle Head Coach Bryan Moore said. “Just an incredible game. I’m proud of the way that we finished and proud of the way we overcame some penalty issues, a lot of it on us, and just proud of our kids.”

Looking ahead, Hartselle will travel to Athens this upcoming Friday, and Muscle Shoals will make the trip out to Decatur to take on another undefeated region opponent.

