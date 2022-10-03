Deals
Court grants prosecutor's shift in Casey White trial dates

Prosecutors looking to shift Casey White trial dates
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors for a man who is accused of a 2015 Rogersville murder along with escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail are looking to move trial dates.

In a motion filed by the prosecution on Tuesday, the court agreed to move Casey White’s arraignment to October 11 for “judicial economy.”

The idea is that if he is already in court for multiple things on Oct. 11, then it would be easier to move everything to that day.

Court documents show that White was already scheduled to have hearings on Oct. 11 for multiple motions including a motion that argues that the death penalty is unconstitutional in this case. White then has an arraignment in the case scheduled for Dec. 2.

The prosecution also urges the court to set the trial for Dec. 12.

Casey White was in jail for a 2015 crime spree that included attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, cruelty to animals and attempting to elude authorities. While in jail, Casey White admitted to a murder that occurred in Rogersville.

In the spring of 2022, Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail with the help of corrections officer, Vicky White.

While the two were on the run, Vicky White was killed and Casey White is being charged for murder in the case.

