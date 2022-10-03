Court documents detail abuse accusations against Florence businessman

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - More details surrounding sexual abuse allegations against a Florence businessman were revealed in court documents filed in late September.

According to documents filed in a civil court case against Kelly Crotts and Cornerstone Church of Christ, victims claim the church gave Crotts his power to commit alleged sexual abuse.

Crotts was arrested in July for multiple sexual abuse allegations. Crotts pleaded not guilty to seven different charges including two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, indecent exposure, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent exposure.

Two of the victims in the civil court case are identified as John Doe I and John Doe II.

Online court documents filed in Lauderdale County Circuit Court stated the following facts:

Crotts consistently and systematically ingratiated himself into the lives of the plaintiffs, slowly grooming them for his own salacious purposes.

Crotts gave the plaintiffs gifts, special attention, recognition, and praise, all the while presenting himself as a spiritual leader and savvy entrepreneur.

At various times Crotts exposed himself to the plaintiffs.

Crotts enticed and manipulated the plaintiffs with various schemes and lies to expose themselves to him.

Crotts, acting with sexual motivation, touched the genitals of Doe I and Doe II.

Crotts enticed and manipulated Doe I and Doe II to perform sexual acts in his presence.

Crotts performed sexual acts in front of Doe I and Doe

At all times relevant to the acts of sexual abuse against the Plaintiffs, Crotts was employed and/or a leader within the church and had a position of authority and power over the plaintiffs as a result of that employment and/or leadership positions.

At all times relevant to the acts of sexual abuse, the plaintiffs’ wellbeing had been entrusted to the church by the parents of the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs have been permanently traumatized by the acts of Crotts and those who failed to act to protect them.

Specifically, the plaintiffs have suffered intense anxiety, worry, sleeplessness, loss of focus, loss of direction, loss of motivation, alienation of affections for various relationships, humiliation, premature loss of childhood, and excruciatingly painful embarrassment.

Crotts sexual abuse of children entrusted to the church dates back many years and was not limited to the plaintiffs.

