Countdown to the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At WAFF 48, we’re all big fans and friends of Liz Hurley. And every Fall, we gather around to support the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run to help women fight breast cancer.

The event benefits the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund through the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. Funding helps provide the latest technology which is pivotal for screenings and procedures. The foundation also hopes to provide a safe and comfortable place for women to go that also can reduce the anxiety and fear that they often feel throughout this time.

The Ribbon Run is always a great way to raise funds, walk or run for someone important in your life, or maybe even yourself.

The 2022 Ribbon Run will kick off with the Survivors’ Walk at 8 a.m., giving race participants the opportunity to honor and cheer on participating breast cancer survivors. The 5K race will then begin at 8:30 a.m., with runner awards at 10 a.m. For those unable to participate in person for any reason, a virtual race option is also available.

Race deadlines are below:

October 4: Last day to join a team

October 8: Registration price increases to $45

October 11: Last day to register

For more information and to register, visit lizhurleyribbonrun.org.

