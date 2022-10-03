Construction to start on upgraded Crestline Elementary School

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new project is set to give Hartselle students some breathing room. In the past 10 years, the district has seen more than 500 students join its ranks according to the Decatur Daily.

Construction is about to begin on a new building at the Crestline Elementary School. It will be able to hold 800 kindergarten to fourth grade students.

Hartselle school district leaders hope this will help relieve overcrowding in the area. They don’t think it will slow down anytime soon. Hartselle Schools Director of Operations Rocky Smith said they expect several new neighborhoods with hundreds of new homes to be built in the next four to five years.

School leaders say they’re using this as an opportunity to not only add more class space, but also expand their special education program. There will be a state-of-the-art special needs wing with a sensory room for activities for the special education students.

Other features include more gifted classrooms and a larger robotics lab.

They do expect the project to be complete by the 2024-25 school year. The cost is estimated at $36 million.

