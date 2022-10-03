Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects.

Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months.

HPD released photos of three women putting stolen goods into their bags. In several burglaries, up to five people have been involved. Officers need your help finding the suspects.

Huntsville Police: suspects accused of area thefts (Huntsville Police)

Police say they have mostly stayed in the area, but there are reported thefts as far south as Hoover.

