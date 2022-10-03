Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration

Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts
HPD: Suspects in alleged retail thefts(Huntsville Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects.

Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months.

HPD released photos of three women putting stolen goods into their bags. In several burglaries, up to five people have been involved. Officers need your help finding the suspects.

Huntsville Police: suspects accused of area thefts
Huntsville Police: suspects accused of area thefts(Huntsville Police)
Huntsville Police: suspects accused of area thefts
Huntsville Police: suspects accused of area thefts(Huntsville Police)
Huntsville Police: suspects accused of area thefts
Huntsville Police: suspects accused of area thefts(Huntsville Police)

Police say they have mostly stayed in the area, but there are reported thefts as far south as Hoover.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall County Coroner's Office confirms two dead after fatal accident.
Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
Federal judge denies City of Huntsville’s dismissal from Darby lawsuit
Wreck on I-65 south
All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB

Latest News

Construction begins on Crestline school
Construction to start on upgraded Crestline Elementary School
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh embrace loved ones after landing in Birmingham, Alabama.
Alabamians captured in Ukraine share their experience in a Russian prison and their journey home
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Prosecutors looking to shift Casey White trial dates
All ages six months and older will be eligible for a vaccine.
Marshall County drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Thursday