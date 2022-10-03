American Red Cross assisting in recovery efforts in hurricane-ravaged Florida

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Florida, hundreds of thousands of people are still without power. Families upended from their homes, forced to seek shelter with the American Red Cross. When expecting disaster, the non-profit arrived early to set up shelters for evacuees.

“One of our top priorities before the storm is to have evacuation shelters to work with. County officials to either stand up, support or work with them on the evacuation shelters. Then following the storm, we transition into those post-event shelters.”

That’s Khris Anderson, the executive director of the Red Cross of North Alabama. She says right now, they have 1,400 volunteers from across the country in Florida assisting in recovery efforts. Several volunteers are from right here in the Tennessee Valley.

She says it’s hard to anticipate where a hurricane will land so preparation can be tricky.

“We really have to make preparations and have people and have supplies almost anywhere in the entire cone of possibility,” she said. “So you can imagine that’s an incredible endeavor to have that many people boots on the ground ready to respond no matter where that storm makes land.”

She also talked about the difficulties that come with trying to help so many communities that have been devastated by this storm.

“One of the hardest things for us is we’ve got to respond to so much devastation. You know, we’ve got supplies that we’ve got to get through,” she continued. “We have to get through road closures and flooded roads. We’ve got boots on the ground that have to get out and into these areas so standing up the shelters, that’s our priority and then getting-- reaching the people that need help.”

