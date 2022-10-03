48 Blitz: Week 7 features some big matchups in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The month of October is the last month of the regular high school football season. Teams are entering Week 7, and they’re preparing for another big week of region play.
Huntsville will travel to Florence for a highly anticipated Class 7A Region 4 game. Both teams are tied for first in Region 4.
Another key match-up this week is Decatur versus Muscle Shoals. The Trojans are coming off a close loss to an undefeated Hartselle Tigers program and will face an undefeated Red Raiders program this Friday. Hartselle and Decatur are tied for first in Class 6A Region 7.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
Elkmont at Clements
New Hope at St. John Paul II
Madison County at Westminster Christian
Lawrence County at East Limestone
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
Valley Head at Appalachian
Decatur Heritage at Woodville
Vina at Cherokee
Hackleburg at Phillips
Ider at Collinsville
Pisgah at North Sand Mountain
Fyffe at Sand Rock
Section at Whitesburg Christian
Red Bay at Falkville
Sheffield at Hatton
Lexington at Tanner
Sylvania at Plainview
Danville at Asbury
JB Pennington at Brindlee Mountain
Madison Academy at Vinemont
Colbert Heights at Colbert County
Phil Campbell at Mars Hill Bible
Rogers at Brooks
Central Florence at Deshler
Wilson at East Lawrence
West Limestone at West Morgan
Priceville at North Jackson
DAR at Randolph
Arab at Boaz
Douglas at Crossville
Sardis at Scottsboro
Brewer at Fairview
Ardmore at West Point
Hartselle at Athens
Columbia at Cullman
Muscle Shoals at Decatur
Hazel Green at Fort Payne
Gadsden City at Mae Jemison
Huntsville at Florence
Albertville at Grissom
Austing at James Clemens
Bob Jones at Sparkman
