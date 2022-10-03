48 Blitz: Week 7 features some big matchups in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The month of October is the last month of the regular high school football season. Teams are entering Week 7, and they’re preparing for another big week of region play.

Huntsville will travel to Florence for a highly anticipated Class 7A Region 4 game. Both teams are tied for first in Region 4.

Another key match-up this week is Decatur versus Muscle Shoals. The Trojans are coming off a close loss to an undefeated Hartselle Tigers program and will face an undefeated Red Raiders program this Friday. Hartselle and Decatur are tied for first in Class 6A Region 7.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Elkmont at Clements

New Hope at St. John Paul II

Madison County at Westminster Christian

Lawrence County at East Limestone

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Valley Head at Appalachian

Decatur Heritage at Woodville

Vina at Cherokee

Hackleburg at Phillips

Ider at Collinsville

Pisgah at North Sand Mountain

Fyffe at Sand Rock

Section at Whitesburg Christian

Red Bay at Falkville

Sheffield at Hatton

Lexington at Tanner

Sylvania at Plainview

Danville at Asbury

JB Pennington at Brindlee Mountain

Madison Academy at Vinemont

Colbert Heights at Colbert County

Phil Campbell at Mars Hill Bible

Rogers at Brooks

Central Florence at Deshler

Wilson at East Lawrence

West Limestone at West Morgan

Priceville at North Jackson

DAR at Randolph

Arab at Boaz

Douglas at Crossville

Sardis at Scottsboro

Brewer at Fairview

Ardmore at West Point

Hartselle at Athens

Columbia at Cullman

Muscle Shoals at Decatur

Hazel Green at Fort Payne

Gadsden City at Mae Jemison

Huntsville at Florence

Albertville at Grissom

Austing at James Clemens

Bob Jones at Sparkman

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.