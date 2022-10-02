Wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating the crash. We will provide updates as they are made available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.