Wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB

Wreck on I-65 south
Wreck on I-65 south(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating the crash. We will provide updates as they are made available.

